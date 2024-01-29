After benefiting from Shark Tank Season 1, here are upGrad's objectives for Season 3

The first season of Shark Tank India gained immense popularity on social media with the help of memes. “Yeh meri expertise nahi hai”, “Sab doglapan hai”, and “Hum bhi bana lenge” memes were doing the rounds. Among them, there were also memes about UpGrad’s association with the show. At the cost of sponsoring a television-cum-digital show, the brand gained organic social media presence in user-generated content. Despite its popularity, the brand did not associate itself with the show’s second second.