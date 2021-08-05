After Burger King, Taco Bell introduces economical menu items

The latest menu addition offers consumers a curation of five of Taco Bell’s signature tacos at Rs 50 each.
Taco Bell, the leading Mexican-inspired QSR brand, is all set to launch Taco Party Feast, a curation of five tacos priced at just Rs 50 each. The move comes about three weeks after Burger King (BK) India introduced its Stunner menu, with items priced at Rs 50 each.
According to a press release, Taco Party Feast offers consumers the opportunity to sample the brand’s signature menu item – tacos – in a reasonably priced bundle.
The newly introduced bundle includes three fiesta and two crunchy tacos. Each taco is priced at Rs 50 (vegetarian variant) and Rs 60 (non-vegetarian variant). The release also mentions that the objective behind the new launch is to offer value and variety to Taco Bell’s fans across India.
Fiesta and crunchy tacos are filled with Taco Bell’s signature ingredients, such as fresh salsa, shredded lettuce, nacho cheese sauce and creamy jalapeno sauce. Crunchy taco is Taco Bell’s signature offering. Taco Party Feast is priced at Rs 250 (vegetarian variant) and Rs 300 (non-vegetarian variant).
Talking about the new launch, Kumar Saurabh, executive director, Burman Hospitality (Taco Bell’s master franchise partner in India), said, “Over the past few months, the concept of get-togethers has undergone a dynamic shift, with celebrations moving indoors and, often, online. Fans can now either enjoy a selection of their favourite tacos at their nearest Taco Bell restaurant, or simply order online.”
Back in July 2021, BK India introduced its Stunner menu, with five different items priced at Rs 50 each. It includes vegetarian, egg and non-vegetarian products. Interestingly, the menu also contains a new item called the veg crunchy volcano – which, in essence, is a taco. It is the first time that BK India has tried to step into Taco Bell's area with the new menu item.
BK India also unveiled a new TVC that highlights the new Stunner menu. In a recent interview, BK India's CMO Kapil Grover mentioned that the brand wanted to highlight how price-friendly the menu items are.
(Hero image for representative purposes only, courtesy Jarett Lopez from Unsplash)