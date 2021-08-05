After Burger King, Taco Bell introduces economical menu items

Back in July 2021, BK India introduced its Stunner menu, with five different items priced at Rs 50 each. It includes vegetarian, egg and non-vegetarian products. Interestingly, the menu also contains a new item called the veg crunchy volcano – which, in essence, is a taco. It is the first time that BK India has tried to step into Taco Bell's area with the new menu item.