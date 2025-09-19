After HUL, L’Oréal fronts TOI ad touting slashed prices

“World’s leading beauty brands now at the best price for you,” declared the front page of The Times of India on September 18, in a full-page ad by beauty major L’Oréal.

Advertisment

A week after Hindustan Unilever (HUL) ran a similar message in the same newspaper, L’Oréal has chosen the platform to inform readers about revised prices across its beauty portfolio following the government’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) rationalisation which reduced the tax on beauty products from 18% to 5%.

Among the products with new price tags: a 200 ml bottle of Total Repair 5 Shampoo will now cost Rs 190, down from Rs 219, while a 300 ml bottle of Absolut Repair Shampoo will be priced at Rs 750 instead of Rs 845.

The new prices will take effect from September 22, 2025.