After Zomato, now Paytm makes 'Contactless' efforts; introduces special in-store ordering system

The brand has innovated a QR that will be displayed at restaurants. The users can scan it to browse the menu and place instant orders.
Post lockdown, social distancing may become the new normal for a while. In such times, brands like Zomato and Dineout have introduced the ‘contactless dining’ option to encourage a safe and hygienic food ordering and dining experience. And now, Paytm, the e-commerce payment system and financial technology company, is building a ‘Contactless In-store Ordering’ for restaurants and eateries.
In a blog post, Paytm explains that it has innovated a unique QR that will be displayed at restaurants. The users can scan this QR from their Paytm app to browse the menu and place instant orders, thereby avoiding the need to touch the menu card, which could be unsanitised, and also minimising interaction with the servers.
Nikhil Saigal, vice president, Paytm, tells afaqs!, “The users can also make payments through their preferred mode - Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, netbanking, or cards. Depending on the restaurant format, the user would be notified to pick up the order from the counter when ready, or will be served food at his table.”
“Our 'Contactless In-store Ordering' solution is relevant for all restaurants as it ensures social distancing amidst COVID-19 fears. This, in turn, will also enhance the restaurant's efficiency and trust for the customers to recover their business, while reducing cost overheads,” Saigal added.
He also mentions that the brand will be supporting its partners with a host of marketing features to help them drive user traffic to their stores.
"In the first phase, we are in the process of onboarding over one lakh restaurants. We are starting with top 30 cities, and will then roll out in more cities,” says Saigal.
He says that the brand will be rolling out this service once its restaurant partners resume operations, post lockdown.
The blog post points out that the product can also be seamlessly integrated with the existing POS to offer a hassle-free and contactless experience to both the customers and the outlet. The restaurant owners will get a customised ‘Store’ page for their brand on the Paytm app, which will increase their visibility. This technology can also be used to promote special offers, discounts, and targeted upselling based on historical consumer behaviour.