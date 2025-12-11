Ageas Federal rebrands with Sachin Tendulkar-led ‘Har Wada Mumkin’ campaign

Drawing on the 200-year legacy of the Ageas Group and the long-standing trust of Federal Bank, Ageas Federal Life Insurance has launched a new brand identity, marking an important step in its transformation. The new campaign highlights the company’s goal to make insurance simpler and financial protection easier to access across India.

Advertisment

The refreshed brand was unveiled by Jude Gomes, the managing director & CEO of Ageas Federal Life Insurance, alongside its brand ambassador of 10 years, retired cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

According to Gomes, the new logo that features two encompassing arcs around the letter ‘a’ symbolises protection and renewed hope, embodying the belief that every meaningful journey begins with clarity and optimism.

The ad film also makes extensive use of the protective arches through several mini-stories. Its refreshed colour palette comprises orange for optimism and renewal, and violet for trust and integrity.

Gomes stated, “This new identity reflects who we are and what we strive to become, an enabler of possibilities. Our brand promise, Har Wada Mumkin – Promises Made Possible, reflects our commitment to turn every promise into a possibility.”

Glassbox and Pollinate Labs, together crafted the campaign that will span film, digital, OOH, on-ground activations and a refreshed social media presence.

The launch is timely, says the brand, coinciding with the life insurance industry’s transformation, marked by increasing financial protection awareness and rapid digital adoption in India.

Ageas Federal considers itself well-positioned to drive trust and innovation, backed by its financial resilience, including a solvency ratio of 270% (4th among private life insurers) as of March 2025, as per the press release

Additionally, the company recorded 13% year-on-year growth in Individual Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE), a standardised measure of life insurance companies' new sales performance, and a “100% Individual Claim Settlement Ratio for FY25.”



Speaking about the transformation, Jude Gomes, managing director & CEO, Ageas Federal Life Insurance, said: “Ageas Federal has always stood for trust, clarity and long-term protection. But today’s India is more aspirational, more forward-looking, and more digitally empowered. Our refreshed identity reflects this shift. ‘Har Wada Mumkin’ is not just a campaign line; it is our commitment to help every Indian keep the promises that matter most.”

Sachin Tendulkar expressed his pride in the association, saying, “The new logo and brand promise reflect a renewed commitment to protecting every family’s future.”