AI on your face: Philips makes a sharp play for India’s grooming elite

When it comes to shaving, Indian men are more loyal to their barbers than brands. Though shaving is a task that can be easily performed at home, many men have a relationship with their barbers that goes beyond the blade. Trust, habit, and a unique comfort form its foundation.

Advertisment

As grooming technology continues to advance and modern life imposes time constraints, brands are striving to persuade consumers to transition from traditional manual razors to electric grooming solutions.

Philips, a pioneer of electric shavers since the 1930s, has consistently driven innovation in the segment, building familiarity and trust across generations.

The brand has now launched its latest premium grooming device, the i9000 series electric shavers, featuring the Prestige Ultra as its flagship model. And if you're wondering why you should believe in the brand’s big promises, Vidyut Kaul, head of personal health at Philips for the growth region (JAPAC, ISC, META & LATAM), has quite literally put his face on the line.

In a bold live demonstration, Kaul endured the discomfort of manual shaving—complete with a few nicks—before trimming his beard blindfolded with the new shaver in front of an audience of more than a hundred.

(L-R) Vidyut Kaul, Rajiv Makhni

It was a moment that marked not just product confidence but also a shift in how Philips is approaching its audience—more real, more experiential, and more personal than ever before.

The Prestige Ultra, a global flagship product, has made its debut in India shortly after its rollout in South Korea, China, and Germany.

Kaul noted that although Philips has been a reliable brand in India for many years, its official grooming portfolio has traditionally been restricted to products priced under Rs 6,000. Previously, higher-end models were imported unofficially by traders, often at inflated prices.

“Over the past 9–10 months, we’ve made a structural shift to bring globally recognised Philips products to India officially,” said Kaul. “After introducing Series 5000 and 7000, the i9000 and now the Prestige range is our bold step into the premium segment.”

The new range will be available on Amazon, the Philips website, and at major offline retailers such as Reliance Retail, Croma, and Vijay Sales. Philips recognises significant potential in quick commerce platforms for this category.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth in quick commerce and are actively building partnerships in that space. Grooming tools, especially premium ones, make for great gifting and quick-need items,” Kaul noted, citing use cases ranging from travel to parenting.

The new range begins at Rs 15,000 and extends to Rs 35,000 for the premium Prestige Ultra variant. The i9000 Prestige Ultra features a Triple Action Lift & Cut system designed to deliver a close shave by lifting and cutting hair at the root level. The shaver features SkinIQ Pro technology, which adjusts to various beard densities and provides five customisable shaving modes: Regular, Sensitive, Intense, Foam, and Custom.

Additional features include a 360° flexible shaving head intended to follow facial contours, a hydrophilic coating to reduce friction, and a Quick Clean Pod for maintenance.

Philips will focus on a “show, don’t tell” strategy to raise awareness for the new lineup, highlighting live product demonstrations and partnerships with influencers.

“I want people to try it, feel the difference themselves—just like I demonstrated it live,” Kaul shared. Philips plans to work with tech influencers and creators to showcase these products authentically. The launch event was co-hosted by Kaul and technology expert Rajiv Makhni, also known as Gadget Guru.

Although brand ambassadors such as Virat Kohli and Alia Bhatt remain linked to Philips, the approach for the Prestige range will be more refined.

“For premium products, we’re focusing more on authenticity and targeted reach rather than national celebrity endorsements right now." Vidyut Kaul, head of personal health at Philips

The campaign rollout will utilise a multi-platform approach, covering OTT, connected TV (CTV), digital platforms, and out-of-home (OOH) media, with a particular focus on the premium segment.

Beyond shaving, Philips plans to expand its premium portfolio further with innovations such as at-home laser hair removal solutions—offering consumers salon-grade convenience. The launch is scheduled for the second half of the year.

“In every category we play, we aim to lead. Our goal is to grow the category itself by bringing global innovations to Indian consumers,” said Kaul.

Kaul notes that the male grooming market has undergone significant evolution. “It’s not just about clean-shaving anymore. There’s a strong focus on beard styling and body grooming, especially in intimate areas and underarms. Men want to feel confident not just with their beards but with their entire appearance.”

Currently, the Prestige Ultra emphasises clean shaving and beard grooming; however, Philips is actively developing all-in-one solutions for upcoming releases.