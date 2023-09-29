Air India partners with Manish Malhotra to redesign employee uniforms

The airline plans to introduce the new uniforms for its employees by the end of 2023.
Air India has partnered with fashion designer Manish Malhotra to design new uniforms for its employees, including cabin crew, cockpit crew, ground, and security staff. This collaboration is part of Air India's ongoing modernisation program and represents a step towards its new global brand identity. The airline plans to introduce the new uniforms for its employees by the end of 2023.
Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD of Air India, expressed the airline's excitement about collaborating with Manish Malhotra to showcase India's vibrant, bold, and progressive image to the world. The aim is to combine elements of Air India's brand, heritage, and culture with the specific needs of the airline industry to create a fresh and exciting new look that represents the new Air India.
Manish Malhotra, known for his support and travels with Air India, considers it an honor to collaborate with the national airline. He sees this partnership as an opportunity to reimagine Air India's uniforms while preserving tradition and embracing modernisation. The shared ideology between the designer and the airline is to evolve without erasing, modernise without forgetting, and craft uniforms that offer both comfort and authenticity wrapped in timeless elegance.
To ensure that the new uniforms meet the specialised needs of Air India's frontline staff, Manish Malhotra and his team have initiated discussions and fitting sessions with the employees. This collaborative effort aims to create uniforms that seamlessly blend tradition with the future, embodying the spirit of India's national carrier.