Akasa Air’s digital-first and PR-driven marketing strategy

“We are setting up new offices, hiring new people, and training colleagues to deliver the ‘Akasa Experience’. We have been the number one airline in terms of performance and punctuality. We believed that India needed a good, well-run, professional airline, which delivers an experience that consumers have not seen in this industry, and that was a commitment. While we focus on business, our heart and soul lie in delivering the 'Akasa Experience,' which is warm, reliable and efficient,” adds Coutinho.