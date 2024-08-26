Akasa Air’s digital-first and PR-driven marketing strategy

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Belson Coutinho, co-founder, CMO & CXO, Akasa Air speaks about the airline’s vision and growth strategy.
Akasa Air, a brand of SNV Aviation Private, has recently marked two years of operations in August. The airline which was founded in 2022, competes with the likes of Indigo, SpiceJet, and Air India in the Indian market.
So far, the airline has onboarded 24 planes and flies to 22 domestic destinations and 5 international destinations. Belson Coutinho, co-founder, CMO & CXO, Akasa Air says, “The growth has been unprecedented, which probably has never been done in aviation history. Not just in India, but worldwide in terms of the growth and the scale that we have achieved in just under 18 to 24 months.”
He says the Airline has onboarded a new plane every 15 days, which is probably one of the most complex tasks in aviation.
"We believed that India needed a good, well-run, professional airline which delivers an experience that consumers have not seen in this industry and that was a commitment. While we focus on business, our heart and soul lie in delivering the 'Akasa Experience,' which is warm, reliable, and efficient”
“We are setting up new offices, hiring new people, and training colleagues to deliver the ‘Akasa Experience’. We have been the number one airline in terms of performance and punctuality. We believed that India needed a good, well-run, professional airline, which delivers an experience that consumers have not seen in this industry, and that was a commitment. While we focus on business, our heart and soul lie in delivering the 'Akasa Experience,' which is warm, reliable and efficient,” adds Coutinho.
According to Coutinho, one of the key differentiators for Akasa Air is its integrated approach to marketing and customer experience. He says that unlike other organisations, where marketing, customer experience, and operations might operate in silos, Akasa Air has brought these functions under one roof. “This integrated approach allows the airline to craft meaningful communications and experiences without losing efficiency.”
A core part of Akasa’s marketing strategy is to appeal to a wide range of flyers, from pet parents who can travel with their fur babies on the plane to offering comfort airport experiences to parents of newborns. The airline also offers specific services for passengers, such as the option to keep the seat next to them empty.
The airline has also implemented several initiatives to accommodate passengers with limited mobility or visual impairments, such as safety manuals and menu cards written in braille. Akasa Air is also working with airports to make these spaces as inclusive as possible.
Coutinho says that it pays special attention to the in-flight experience, offering ample legroom, USB and Type-C charging ports at every seat, and lightweight carpets—all designed to enhance passenger comfort. According to him although these are heavy investments, as a brand it prioritises the customer experience.
Coutinho highlights that today's consumers are increasingly aware of the importance of sustainability, and Akasa Air's commitment to this cause resonates well with its audience. He highlighted several sustainable initiatives that it has taken, such as, using non-bleached paper towels and tissues inside the plane to serving meals with degradable packaging and cutlery. He adds that even the crew’s uniforms and shoes are made out of recycled materials.
In terms of outreach, Coutinho says that Akasa Air has embraced a digital-first strategy, with active campaigns running throughout the year. However, Coutinho believes that the best way to market the airline is through organic word-of-mouth. The airline places special emphasis on PR and media relations as its primary marketing resource. According to Coutinho, authentic customer testimonials and positive media coverage can be much more effective.