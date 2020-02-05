Alexa... share a Coke with me?

A recently published guest article on afaqs!, written by Vinod Bhat, co-founder, president and chief strategy officer, JioSaavn, also makes mention of digital home assistants. The topic of the article is 'Digital audio trends to listen for in 2020'. "At a time when users have become comfortable interacting with digital assistants on their phones and smart speakers, voice-enabled advertising takes consumer engagement to the next level. New voice ads will allow for more interaction, where users can ask for more product information or respond to the call-to-action. They will also give brands a more concrete idea of how many people have been listening to and taking action on their ads," he writes.