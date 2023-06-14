Amazon Beauty launches Global Beauty Store

Amazon Beauty has announced the launch of its highly anticipated Global Beauty Store, an exciting new storefront that brings together a curated selection of 60+ international beauty brands and over 5,000 curated products. The store has an extensive collection of international beauty brands, carefully curated to bring the best products from different parts of the world. From renowned French skincare brands to emerging international cosmetics brands such as Paula’s Choice, Farmacy, Anomaly, Caudalie, L'Occitane, CosRX, Laneige, Innisfree, Makeup Revolution, Chopard, Paul Mitchell among many other loved international brands, the store has various options to cater to everyone’s needs.

Customers can explore and shop from an extensive range of authentic products from every corner of the globe, handpicked for their exceptional quality and advanced formulations. Global Beauty Store offers an unparalleled assortment of products that caters to diverse beauty needs and preferences.

"We are incredibly excited to unveil the Global Beauty Store on Amazon Beauty," expressed Zeba Khan, Director of Beauty, Personal Care & Luxury Beauty at Amazon India. "This momentous occasion marks a significant stride in our quest to provide extraordinary beauty experiences to our valued customers. In an era where discerning consumers constantly seek niche international beauty brands that can conveniently reach their doorstep, our commitment to source luxury beauty products from esteemed global brands remains steadfast. With this launch, we empower our customers with a vast array of premium and exquisite beauty products, enabling them to indulge in unparalleled beauty and self-care experiences from the world's finest beauty brands."

The Global Beauty Store is a pivotal addition to Amazon Beauty's offerings. Each product page at the Global Beauty Store includes detailed product descriptions, ingredients list, usage instructions and customer reviews. The store’s sleek and user-friendly interface makes the shopping experience all the more effortless and enjoyable. It’s a one-stop destination to discover international beauty brands, indulge in luxurious skincare, explore vibrant cosmetics, and elevate your beauty routine. This launch further reinforces Amazon's dedication to meeting the evolving demands of beauty enthusiasts.