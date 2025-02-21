Amazon MX Player wipes Instagram clean before Aashram trailer—but why?

Two days ago, Amazon MX Player deleted all posts from its Instagram account ahead of the trailer launch of its drama series, Ek Badnaam Aashram 3 – Part 2. The account had just one post that said, "Feed ki safai karwayi hai, Baba Nirala jo aa rahe hain!" (We've cleaned our feed since Baba Nirala is coming.)

Later it became clear that the streaming platform deleted its Instagram feed to build anticipation for the Bobby Deol-starred series, the previous seasons of which attracted millions of viewers.

Amazon MX Player has already released a teaser that provides a preview of the upcoming chapter, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the series launch date.

It appears that more and more brands are adopting the practice of archiving and deleting content on Instagram. Earlier this month, Yes Madam, the home salon service brand, launched its latest campaign for Korean Glowup Cleanups. All posts were removed, followed by the release of small teasers about the campaign, culminating in the final sharing of the ad.

Mehul Gupta, co-founder and CEO of SoCheers, the agency responsible for Amazon MX Player’s marketing campaign, explains how brands and agencies are using this strategy to build hype for upcoming launches.

Building curiosity

“For a show like Aashram, which thrives on intrigue and cult-like fandom, wiping out content creates instant suspense. It made people wonder—did something happen? Is Baba Nirala coming back? The goal was to turn the absence of content into a conversation starter,” says Gupta.

By the time the first teaser was dropped, the audience was already prepared and eager for what was to come next, he adds.

This approach taps into curiosity and the fear of missing out (FOMO). For instance, when Kanye West deleted all his Instagram posts prior to releasing a new album, fans sensed something significant was on the horizon. Similarly, Taylor Swift's decision to remove all her social media content built anticipation for her album, Lover.

However, the crucial aspect of this approach is determining how to ensure that people take notice of it. What if it went unnoticed?

Gupta asserts that when a brand possesses an engaged audience, the act of deleting posts carries weight—individuals will take notice, speculate, and discuss. However, if the brand is relatively obscure, the action may go unnoticed.

Mehul Gupta, co-founder and CEO, SoCheers

Using meme pages & influencers to amplify

To execute this strategy effectively, it is essential to collaborate with the appropriate individuals and platforms to enhance the message and generate anticipation. Meme pages, known for their extensive reach and ability to ignite viral discussions, are essential in generating excitement.

“If the wipe is tied to a major announcement, collaborating with meme pages or creators to drop ‘conspiracy’ theories can add fuel to the fire. A meme that says, ‘Did [Brand Name] just disappear overnight?’ ‘Something’s up!’ can spread the message in a fun, viral way,” Gupta says.

He reveals that Aashram’s cast is tapping into their own follower base, which enhances curiosity and boosts engagement.

Turning audience into detectives

Completely going silent is one option; however, occasionally, sharing a single enigmatic hint—such as an emoji, a date, or a blurred image—can be even more effective.

Do you recall when Bollywood actress Kajol declared her decision to take a break from social media? In a post, she wrote, "Facing one of the toughest trials of my life." Gupta explains how this turns the entire audience into detectives, creating a digital scavenger hunt in which every minor detail appears as a clue.

After a few hours of speculation, she revealed that she was actually referring to her new web series titled The Trial - Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha and shared the first look from the show on Twitter. While the strategy captured viewers' attention, it did not leave them happy.

Taking a break from social media. pic.twitter.com/9utipkryy3 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) June 9, 2023

“The key is to ensure that the silence feels intentional, rather than accidental, creating a deliberate mystery waiting to be unravelled,” explains Gupta, adding, “When executed right, it not only generates excitement but also immerses the audience in an evolving narrative.”

Is this becoming a long-term trend?

Going ahead, brands may embrace this as a lasting trend in digital marketing; however, excessive use could kill the mystery.

Gupta argues that if brands begin to erase their Instagram content with each product release, audiences will become aware, and the excitement will diminish.

“Perhaps in the future, we will witness brands removing content in real-time or substituting posts with glitch-style teasers. The key is to keep reinventing so the mystery stays mysterious.”

The latest installment of MX Player’s original series will be accessible for viewing on Amazon MX Player starting February 27, following Amazon's acquisition of the Indian video streaming service MX Player in June 2024.

The narrative centres on Baba Nirala (Bobby Deol), a self-proclaimed godman who exploits faith to establish a formidable political and criminal empire while masquerading as a spiritual institution.