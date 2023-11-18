Amidst surge in hotel prices in Ahmedabad due to World Cup final, Wakefit offers free accommodation

The brand is offering an exclusive opportunity for cricket aficionados to spend the night at Wakefit’s Bodakdev outlet in Sarkhej-Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad.
With the upcoming World Cup final in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023, the prices of hotels are skyrocketing. Wakefit.co, a sleep and home solutions company, is rolling out offers that will give a chance to cricket enthusiant to sleep at their outlet after the final.
In the true spirit of celebrating the tournament, the brand is offering an exclusive opportunity for cricket aficionados to spend the night at Wakefit’s Bodakdev outlet in Sarkhej-Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad post the thrilling World Cup final.
Wakefit.co will be offering a few lucky fans the chance to transform their night into a memorable snoozefest. The company is extending this offer exclusively to people who will be attending the match and can present a stadium ticket at the store.
Interested applicants are requested to drop in a mail at IndiaJeetega@wakefit.co and share an image of their match ticket, with their name, contact details and a catchy one-line description of why they would like to stay the night at the Wakefit.co store. Entries for emails will be open till 11 AM, November 19, 2023.
A few lucky winners will score a spot to sleep for FREE at Wakefit’s Sarkhej-Gandhinagar store: At the store, winners will be required to:
Visit the Wakefit store in Ahmedabad: Wakefit.co’s team of cricket and sleep enthusiasts will be set to open doors and extend a warm welcome for the night
Be a True Cricket Devotee: Show match ticket and winning email communication!
Ready, steady, sleep! That’s it! Enter, relax, enjoy and sleep ‘over’ in style