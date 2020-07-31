Amul launches Haldi Ice Cream, latest in its ‘immunity booster’ line

Amul had earlier launched ‘Haldi’, ‘Tulsi’ and ‘Ginger’ variants of flavoured milk in order to boost immunity. Dairy Day too had launched Haldi and Chyawanprash ice creams.
Dairy major Amul just announced the launch of its Haldi ice cream. The new Haldi (turmeric) ice cream is the latest addition to the brand’s ‘immunity’ line of products. In June, Amul had announced the launch of its ‘Ginger’ and ‘Tulsi’ variants of flavoured milk in order to boost immunity amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Apart from its fame as a spice, Turmeric is known as an immunity boosting super-food. The turmeric-milk combo is is also a traditional Indian drink consumed for its immunity and healing benefits.
Prior to the ‘Ginger’ and ‘Tulsi’ variants, Amul had already launched its variant of Haldi Doodh. Amul’s rival Mother Dairy soon followed up by launching its own ‘Haldi Doodh’ drink.
However, Amul isn’t the first dairy brand to try out the turmeric ice-cream. Dairy Day, a relatively smaller dairy brand had already launched its Haldi ice-cream in June. It was also accompanied by a Chyawanprash variant. Dairy Day’s Haldi and Chyawanprash ice creams were launched with the ‘immunity boosting’ proposition and are priced at Rs 20 for a 60ml cup. The 700ml take home pack was to be offered at a special introductory price of Rs. 199.
The Dairy Day Haldi Ice Cream contains ingredients like turmeric, pepper and honey, while the Chyawanprash Ice Cream has Amla (Gooseberry), Dates and Honey.
Amul’s Haldi Ice cream is priced at Rs 40 for a 125 ml cup. As the brand’s social media posts mention, it contains ingredients like turmeric, milk, honey, pepper, dates, almonds and cashew.