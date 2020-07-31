Amul launches Haldi Ice Cream, latest in its ‘immunity booster’ line

However, Amul isn’t the first dairy brand to try out the turmeric ice-cream. Dairy Day, a relatively smaller dairy brand had already launched its Haldi ice-cream in June. It was also accompanied by a Chyawanprash variant. Dairy Day’s Haldi and Chyawanprash ice creams were launched with the ‘immunity boosting’ proposition and are priced at Rs 20 for a 60ml cup. The 700ml take home pack was to be offered at a special introductory price of Rs. 199.