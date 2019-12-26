Another Horlicks variant for adults...

"‘Subah Piyo , Active Jiyo’ is the promise from the new offering from the Horlicks brand family for adults. It promises a ‘new way, to be active all day’. Adults do land up getting tired and fatigue grips them by mid-day. It is like mid-life crisis, it is mid-day crisis. Low energy levels, loss of stamina and fatigue setting in, are routine experiences for working adults. Active Horlicks brings hope and a solution for adults. It is well positioned in a sharp manner. The ad is focused on working adults at the workplace. The ad brings out active energy, in a ‘blatant’ manner and not a ‘latent’ manner. This is effective. The fibre and energy elements are cleanly brought out. The ad may not get ‘awards’ but will definitely get sales 'rewards'," says Jagdeep Kapoor, founder chairman and managing director, Samsika Marketing Consultants.