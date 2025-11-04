Anytime Fitness and SW Network turn gym struggles into comedy

SW Network, in partnership with Anytime Fitness India, has launched a humorous campaign titled ‘Someone Unexpected Paid For’ that takes a lighthearted look at a common fitness habit — people who buy gym memberships but rarely use them.

The campaign’s central film approaches the theme with warmth and honesty, turning guilt into self-awareness and reminding audiences that it’s never too late to start again. Once the idea was established through the film, the agency extended it into an outdoor series with witty billboards across major cities, echoing the same sentiment.

Raghav Bagai, co-founder, Sociowash, said: “We wanted to approach a very real human truth with warmth and wit. This campaign is about saying we understand you, and we’re rooting for you.”

Vikas Jain, managing director, Anytime Fitness India, added, “At Anytime Fitness, our goal has always been to be more than just a gym. We’re a community that understands how life gets in the way, and we’re here to help people find their way back, not with pressure, but with positivity.”

Vaibhav Mukim, creative director at Sociowash, said: “When we cracked the idea, it instantly felt right. It was simple, relatable, and full of heart. We didn’t need to exaggerate anything — the truth itself was creative enough.”

The campaign combines storytelling with visual humour, reflecting Anytime Fitness’s focus on making fitness accessible and human through relatable narratives as part of its BeFitFest initiative.