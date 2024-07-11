Apparel Group secures exclusive retail rights for Crocs in North and East India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
This alliance positions both companies to capitalise on the increasing demand for high-quality footwear in the region.
Apparel Group, a leading global retail conglomerate, has announced the expansion of its partnership with Crocs, the renowned global footwear brand. Apparel Group has been appointed as the Exclusive Retail Licensee for Crocs' products in North and East India, significantly enhancing Crocs' presence in the Indian market.
Building on their successful collaboration in the GCC region, this new agreement enriches Apparel Group’s diverse portfolio and underscores its commitment to bringing leading international brands to its customers. This strategic alliance is set to leverage the strengths of both companies, positioning them to capitalise on the increasing demand for high-quality footwear in the region.
Mr. Tushar Ved, president of Apparel Group India, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, “At Apparel Group, we are committed to offering our customers the best shopping experience possible. Our focus is to build on the success we have achieved in the GCC region and extend it to new markets in North and East India. With the addition of Crocs' iconic footwear brand to our Indian portfolio, we are excited to expand our customer reach and offer a wider range of high-quality products.”
Mr. Abhishek Bajpai, CEO of Apparel Group India, highlighted the company's dedication to enhancing the retail experience, “Our partnership with Crocs is poised for growth and enhancing their presence through our existing retail network. We are confident that through this partnership, we will meet consumers’ growing aspirations for lifestyle brands in the region.”
Mr. Sumit Dhingra, vice president and general manager of India, Middle East, and Africa for Crocs, added, “Our partnership with Apparel Group is a strategic move for us as we continue to expand our business in India. By adapting their proven strategies to meet the unique needs and preferences of the Indian market, we are confident that this move will further enhance our offerings and open even more prospects for growth and success.”
The alliance is expected to create new opportunities for both companies while providing Indian consumers with greater access to Crocs' popular products. Customers in North and East India will soon be able to choose from an extensive collection of Crocs footwear for men, women, and children.
Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate based in Dubai, UAE. With over 2,200 retail stores and more than 85 brands, the company serves a diverse customer base across several regions, including the GCC, India, South Africa, and Southeast Asia.
Crocs, Inc., headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear, known for combining comfort and style. Crocs' products are sold in over 85 countries.