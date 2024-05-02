Apparel: The silent component in Royal Enfield’s marketing strategy

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Mohit Dhar Jayal, chief brand officer, reveals that the apparel business witnessed 2x growth compared to last year.
40% of Royal Enfield’s (RE) apparel customers are not Royal Enfield bike owners. The Chennai-headquartered motorcycle company ventured into the apparel market 12 years ago, gradually expanding its offerings from motorcycle apparel to a wide range of merchandise, riding gear, accessories, and beyond.
Mohit Dhar Jayal, chief brand officer, Royal Enfield states, “We are not just selling motorcycles and clothing, we are selling a way of life.”
The motorcycle manufacturing company present in India since 1955 considers itself a motorcycle lifestyle brand. Jayal highlights, “When it comes to the apparel business, undoubtedly there’s an essence of lifestyle brand. But the approach is more towards the essence of riding, focussing on the thrill of journey.”
Due to its apparel business, the motorcycle company can establish a wider presence and make itself accessible to more than just motorcyclists. He says, “Our apparel range, packed with adventure and self-expression, brings in customers who may not yet own a Royal Enfield motorcycle.”
He states that the apparel business witnessed 2x growth compared to the past year, adding “We aim to maintain its robust performance by purpose-built offerings, expanding market reach by foraying in global markets.”
Jayal, who has also worked with Wieden+Kennedy India, emphasises that Royal Enfield’s apparel line is a key part of the company’s growth plan.
Recent initiative for the Hunter 350
To promote its recent Royal Enfield Hunter 350 model, the company has unveiled a collection of high-street fashion merchandise inspired by the product.
Talking about the collection, Jayal says, “The collection takes cues from Mumbai's lively vibe, drawing inspiration from the Hunter 350's dynamic character. Each piece in the collection reflects Mumbai's diverse streets with bold colours, patterns, and urban motifs, paying tribute to its rich culture and architecture."
Titled, ‘A Shot of Mumbai’, the collection is being launched in collaboration with premium high street fashion brand Huemn (pronounced human), founded by Pranav Misra and designer Shyma Shetty in 2012.
The company has also launched a video campaign to showcase the range.
The collection comprises T-shirts, hoodies and denims, which are available on the D2C brand’s website, as well as a limited edition helmet, which is available exclusively on the Royal Enfield online store.
The pricing of its T-shirts is between Rs 5,500 and Rs 6,500, hoodies at Rs 14,500, and denims at Rs 12,500. The helmet is priced at Rs 6,500.
With this, the company aims to appeal to the Gen-Z audience. He adds, "Teaming up with brands like Huemn opens doors to new opportunities, reaching audiences who might not have thought about weaving motorcycles into their lifestyle. These partnerships broaden our reach, especially among those who value uniqueness, innovation, and genuineness."
In the past, Huemn has collaborated with Absolut Vodka and Pepsi to launch exclusive collections.
Jayal believes since the launch of Royal Enfield Hunter 350, has revolutionised urban exploration in the mid-sized segment. The Hunter 350 motorcycle appeals to millennials and Gen-Z riders.
“Its agile handling suits bustling city streets, suburban lanes, and trendy neighbourhoods alike. The Hunter 350's extensive customization options cater to young riders seeking self-expression. Whether through accessories or bespoke modifications, riders can personalise their Hunter 350 to match their style and personality.”, he states.
Talking about the pricing of the bike, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 price has different prices for its variants: Hunter 350 Retro Factory starts at Rs. 1,73,111. The price for the other variants - Hunter 350 Metro Dapper and Hunter 350 Metro Rebel are Rs. 1,94,626 and Rs. 2,00,070. The mentioned Hunter 350 prices are the on-road price of Delhi.
It is available in three variants and 10 colours and is competing with the likes of Honda Hness CB 350, Java 42, and TVS Ronin.
Talking about its motorcycle business, according to Rushlane, a news portal for car/bike news, Royal Enfield, a division of Eicher Motors single-handedly dominates the 300cc to 500cc motorcycle segment with 85.3% market share.
The news platform stated it is the 350cc portfolio that brings the highest volume for the company.
In Feb 2024, 350 cc bikes accounted for 87.12% of the company’s total sales by selling 66,157 units. Comparing it with Feb 2023, it was at 66,810 units, a 2.08% YoY growth.
The success story can be attributed to several factors, one of which is its strategic product placement in films, the recent one being Fighter. Over the years, the company has capitalised on opportunities to showcase its bikes in movies such as Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Kabir Singh, Arjun Reddy and more.
Royal Enfield bikes also hold a distinctive road presence that sets them apart from other motorcycles. The rumble of thumping engines adds a commanding presence, creating a visceral experience for riders.
Furthermore, Royal Enfield also has deep roots in history. Its Flying Flea motorcycle played a pivotal role as a front-line combat machine during the latter stages of the Second World War.
The company also enjoys a robust presence on social media platforms, with 2.9 million followers on Instagram and 7 lakh subscribers on YouTube.
Most significantly, the company relies on community building as the cornerstone of its brand identity. The company does a biking event Rider Mania in Goa which is an annual gathering of Indian Royal Enfield motorcycles, this year it was the 13 edition.
Other motorcycle companies like Bajaj also started this kind of festival like the Pulsar Festival of Speed in 2016 but it was discontinued later.
Royal Enfield also hosted a designing platform- Art of Motorcycling to appeal to reach out to younger audience.