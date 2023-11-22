Apple secures top position for 11th consecutive year in Interbrand's Best Global Brand Report 2023

Extensive analysis conducted over a span of more than 20 years has revealed that companies catering to a wide array of customer needs, even in diverse industries, consistently occupy the top positions in terms of value, accounting for nearly half of the total value. According to the data, these companies that operate in multiple sectors are more resilient, experience greater revenue growth, maintain superior profitability, and witness a significant increase in brand value. These companies prioritise the development of their brand rather than solely focusing on their products, which greatly influences consumer choices, resulting in a 12% higher preference compared to the average. This approach enables them to meet a broader range of customer needs within and across various categories.