As Alpenliebe completes 25 years in India, let the celebrations begin

Confectionery brand Alpenliebe has unveiled a new campaign to celebrate its 25-year milestone in India. The campaign includes a TVC and a consumer engagement contest. Here is an overview.
Alpenliebe, the candy brand from the house of the global confectionery group Perfetti Van Melle, has turned 25 in India. To commemorate this milestone, the brand has launched a new campaign that will see a little tweak in its packaging this year.
Introduced in 1995, Alpenliebe's core offering in the Indian market till date is a caramel candy with a trademark tagline to go with it – ‘Bringing hearts closer’. Since then, the brand has diversified its offerings into multiple formats, like deposited lollipop (2003), filled caramel candy (Creamfills, 2006), liquid filled fruit candy (MangoFillz, 2009) and deposited jellies (2012).
To mark its 25-year journey in India, Alpenliebe has now introduced a new tweak to its packaging. The candies will now carry a commemorative emblem that reads ’25 years celebration’. The brand has also planned a consumer engagement contest that enables consumers to claim holiday vouchers worth Rs 1 lakh through a simple SMS. The participants can also win Zoop by Titan watches every 25 minutes during the contest period.
The brand claims that the contest is in line with its core proposition of ‘Bringing hearts closer’. It is simply to show gratitude to Alpenliebe lovers across the country. Alpenliebe has also unveiled a dedicated TVC that sees a family mimic a foreign vacation.
Speaking on Alpenliebe’s journey so far, Rohit Kapoor, director – marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India, says, “Alpenliebe’s India story started in 1995, and, in 25 years, it has made way into the hearts of consumers with its unique caramelly taste and superior indulgent experience. It has been a great innings for Alpenliebe in India, especially on the back of product innovations and memorable campaigns over the years.”
On the biggest challenges faced by the segment, he says, “India’s candy market is fragmented and largely dominated by unorganised players, or brands still at 50p. The challenge has been to break the 50p price barrier and upgrade our offering to Re 1. We have tackled this challenge so far through continuous innovations and differentiated offerings.”
Commenting on the new campaign, Kapoor says, “Alpenliebe, as a brand, celebrates the coming together of families with its brand positioning of ‘Bringing hearts closer’. What better way to bring together a family than a holiday? The consumer engagement has been designed to help Alpenliebe families create sweet memories.”
He adds, “As part of the contest, participants get an assured travel discount and 25 lucky winners stand a chance to win holiday vouchers worth Rs 1 lakh. Thus, aptly targeting families and young parents. Participants can also win ‘Superhero’ themed Zoop by Titan watches every 25 minutes during the contest period. This appeals to kids, who are our primary consumers.”
Over the years, Alpenliebe has often crafted many creatives, especially in the television advertising space. Here are a few that stand out.
Expert review
Akanksha Mirji, brand consultant and a storyteller
Alpenliebe is a brand that has been innovating... There was a time when offers were targeted at children with tattoos and games to draw them to the brand. This was also connected to certain products. The current campaign is targeted at the entire family and, in particular, the decision-maker, when it comes to the sale, encompassing the entire brand, not just a product.
Alpenliebe, as a brand, has been consistent and has evolved with the customer every year. It has managed to stay relevant… Finally, there is a family offer as part of its 25th year celebration. The brand's storytelling has been extremely effective. It has maintained focus on the customer as the central character of the story from the beginning.