As AU transitions, Ranbir and Rashmika replace Aamir and Kiara

The last time AU’s celebrity partners were in the news, it was over an advert gone awry. Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani featured in a spot that drew criticism for showing a newlywed couple reversing traditional norms.

Now, with time and regulatory backing on its side, the bank’s standing has shifted. AU has received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to transition into a Universal Bank. The transition is underscored by fresh faces leading its branding efforts: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Kapoor’s influence is strongest among urban professionals who prize credibility in a sector that still trades heavily on trust. Mandanna brings broad resonance among younger audiences across the country, with a particularly strong hold in southern India.

Together they give AU a mix of aspiration, familiarity, and regional reach at a moment when the bank wants to be recognised as a national institution rather than a niche upstart.

The bank is preparing a wide media rollout across television, digital platforms, social media, and print. The campaign will focus on customer experience and the bank’s core strengths in savings and current accounts rather than spectacle.

Sanjay Agarwal, founder and chief executive, said, “As we prepare for our transition into a Universal Bank, strengthening customer consideration for our core offerings becomes even more important. Ranbir and Rashmika connect deeply with different parts of India and different types of audiences.”