As Kohli bids adieu to Puma, here’s a recap of his journey with the brand

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has reached the end of his eight-year relationship with German sportswear giant Puma, concluding what has been heralded as cricket's most lucrative individual endorsement deal.

The alliance, which began in 2017 with a headline-grabbing Rs 110 crore contract, has been consigned to the pavilion as Kohli pivots to homegrown athleisure brand Agilitas Sports in a dual role as investor and ambassador.

Agilitas, founded in 2023 by former Puma India and Southeast Asia managing director Abhishek Ganguly, represents Kohli's first major endorsement shift in nearly a decade.

The company, which secured licence rights for Italian sports brand Lotto across India, Australia, and South Africa last year, gains not just Kohli's star power but also the retail footprint of his own athleisure brand One8, which Kohli aims to take overseas soon. As per industry reports, Kohli has rejected a renewal offer of Rs 300 crore from Puma. A formal communication from Agilitas is expected in the coming months.

With Kohli's new chapter unlocked, here is a brief recap of his partnership with Puma.

2017: The landmark deal and One8 launch

The Kohli-Puma alliance redefined celebrity endorsements in Indian sport when it was announced in 2017. The cricketer became the first Indian sportsperson to ink a Rs 100 crore-plus deal with a single brand, joining an elite global roster that included sprint legend Usain Bolt and football star Thierry Henry.

The unprecedented eight-year agreement immediately elevated both Kohli's commercial standing and Puma's credibility in cricket-obsessed India.

Later that same year, the partnership expanded beyond conventional endorsement territory when Kohli launched his signature athleisure brand 'One8' in collaboration with Puma.

The German sportswear giant provided comprehensive support spanning design, production, retail presence, and marketing communications, establishing a blueprint for athlete-brand collaborations in the Indian market.

2018: #ComeOutandPlay campaign

In 2018, the partnership moved into high-engagement territory with the digital-led '#ComeOutandPlay' campaign. The initiative represented One8's first major promotional push following its grand launch.

Rather than simply showcasing products, the campaign adopted a more philosophical stance, encouraging fans to disconnect from electronic devices and embrace physical activity.

Kohli himself became the evangelist for this message, speaking passionately about integrating sports and active lifestyles into everyday scenarios, whether at work or home.

The campaign cleverly positioned the cricket star not merely as a sporting icon but as a lifestyle guru advocating for authentic, screen-free experiences—a prescient message that would only grow more relevant in subsequent years.

2019: #SockThem World Cup anthem

The partnership struck cultural gold in 2019 with the '#SockThem' campaign, timed to coincide with the ICC Cricket World Cup. Moving beyond conventional advertising, Puma commissioned a proper cricket anthem featuring Kohli alongside popular Indian rapper Divine.

The song drew inspiration from Kohli's first Test century in Perth, Australia, in December 2018—a historic achievement as it was the first Test century by an Indian in Perth since Sachin Tendulkar's in 1992.

The campaign deftly combined sporting achievement with cultural cachet, cementing Kohli's status as not just India's premier batsman but a cultural phenomenon transcending the boundaries of cricket.

The music video's gritty aesthetic and combative spirit perfectly captured Kohli's on-field persona, creating marketing material that felt authentic rather than manufactured.

2022: The Virushka brand extension

In a masterstroke of brand synergy, Puma signed Kohli's actor wife, Anushka Sharma, as brand ambassador in December 2022. This strategic move expanded the partnership's scope to encompass one of India's most famous couples, creating 'Virushka' marketing opportunities that captivated both sports and entertainment audiences.

The couple featured in several charming Puma-led moments, including surprise visits to employees and residents, and appearances at Puma India headquarters. These initiatives humanised both celebrities, presenting them in relaxed, authentic contexts that resonated deeply with fans.

By bringing Sharma into the fold, Puma effectively doubled its star power while creating uniquely intimate content that competitors couldn't replicate.

2023: "Let There Be Sport" campaign

The Puma-Kohli collab reached its ideological apex with 2023's ambitious 'Let There Be Sport' campaign. Moving beyond product promotion, this initiative tackled a systemic issue: the marginalisation of sports in Indian academic settings and daily routines.

The campaign featured Kohli alongside other prestigious Puma ambassadors, including boxer MC Mary Kom, footballer Sunil Chhetri, and Paralympian Avani Lekhara.

Created by Ogilvy & Mather India, the 90-second film challenged the notion of sport as merely an "extra-curricular" activity, advocating instead for its central role in national development.

The campaign represented Puma and Kohli at their most purposeful, leveraging their combined influence to address a significant cultural issue rather than simply selling sportswear.

2024: The final boundary-gully cricket face-off

Just months before the partnership's conclusion, Kohli and Sharma featured in a charming gully cricket face-off that served as an unwitting swan song for the Puma-Kohli alliance.

The two-minute Instagram video captured the couple in a friendly street cricket match, complemented by behind-the-scenes footage including playful moments such as "Lulu bowling" and "lassi shots".

The content struck marketing gold, amassing an astonishing 50 million views within 24 hours of its release.

This remarkable engagement demonstrated the enduring power of the partnership even in its final days, combining authentic Indian cricket culture, celebrity appeal, and relatable moments in a package that resonated profoundly with audiences.

As Kohli pads up for his new innings with Agilitas, both he and Puma can reflect on a partnership that, much like the cricketer's best performances, crafted new marketing gimmicks and left spectators wanting more.