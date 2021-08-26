As local language content booms, dubbed advertising loses favour

Interestingly, local brand strategy is not just about a region-led communication plan, but also about product innovation – Tata's Das has different blends of tea for different regions (so, ‘kadak’ for Haryana and ‘dumdaar’ for UP are more than just advertising catchphrases); Tiwari of Havells markets fans with speed specifications unique to certain regions (example, the ‘super speed Thalaiva fan’ for Tamil Nadu with above average RPMs or rotations per minute). He also has different ranges of mixer grinders for the North and South markets, because some states consume wet chutneys and others, dry chutneys.