As Q-comm turns ice cream into an impulse buy, Havmor is rethinking its traditional strategy

The brand Havmor was built in Ahmedabad. Satish Chona, the founder of Havmor, opened an ice cream shop in Karachi in 1944. However, Chona and his family had to migrate to India after the partition. After trying to establish a presence in several Indian cities, he chose to start his ice cream business in Ahmedabad with just Rs 200, operating from a handcart at the railway station. In 2017, the family sold the brand to South Korean food conglomerate Lotte for Rs 1,020 crore. Since the acquisition, the turnover of the brand has doubled to more than Rs 1,200 crore and the profit has also increased by 50%.