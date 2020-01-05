As smartphone brands foray into smart TVs...

"I think the other big revolution is the OS. Mobile phone manufacturers are not just promising TVs. They are promising compatible operating systems by offering what they call Android TVs. Now let me take the help of Wiki, which defines Android TV as “Android TV is a version of the Android operating system designed for digital media players, set-top boxes, soundbars, and TVs and developed by Google.” In many ways, I see Android TVs as the beginning of the death of TV as we know it. Now, people have access to all the OTT platforms on their TVs. Cable is getting ready for a premature death in this new decade," he adds.