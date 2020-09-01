Asian Paints and St+art India transform cityscapes, one wall at a time

It's striking to see a house paint brand step out and paint the walls to liven a city's spirit.
Your walls speak more about your home than you do, on first impression. When it comes to a city, it is the cityscape that casts the first impression. From the walls of public offices to schools to residential buildings, they all come together to give sound to a city's heartbeat.
Asian Paints, a house paint brand teamed up with art foundation St+art India for 'Donate A Wall' initiative, that started in 2017, where Asian Paints asks city dwellers to donate a wall that would be painted at no cost and would narrate beautiful stories.
Here's a look at some recent wall transformations:
Kanpur
"...a work of art that catered to the state’s agrarian community conveys a sense of abundance and highlights the small joys of life through the bright smile of the boy as he bites into the 'ganna', a visual very commonly seen on the streets of India."
Lucknow
Varanasi
"Varanasi, a city situated on the banks of the holy river Ganga, radiates mysticism, and people from all across the world immerse themselves in it, trying to discover its many layers every year... on the brink of Holi in March... A beautiful photograph brought to life by the truly talented artist Parag Sonarghare reminds us of the simple joys of life."
Back in July, we covered how Asian Paints and St+art had beautified Mahim Junction station's facade as a tribute to 'Heroes of Mumbai'. It is true that when a city wall, or facade, stands out and narrates a beautiful story through the artwork painted on it, the entire city lights up.