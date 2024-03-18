Astral Pipes partners with five IPL teams in the 2024 season

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The collaborations highlight its commitment to reliability and engagement while amplifying its presence and connecting with audiences.
Astral Pipes, a manufacturer of piping solutions, announces its strategic partnerships with five teams in the upcoming IPL 2024 season, commencing on March 22, 2024.
These partnerships reflect its commitment to being a reliable brand, reflecting the reliability embodied by the five esteemed teams, with a vision to connect with diverse audiences across the nation.
Astral will serve Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, as the associate partner for Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings and as the official partner for Lucknow Super Giants. These collaborations underscore how Astral Pipes is leading the way in terms of branding and consumer engagement in the cricketing extravaganza.
As an associate of the title-winning franchises, Astral Pipes brings its legacy of reliability and trust to the forefront, aligning with the brand's positioning as 'India's Trusted Pipe Brand'.
Speaking about the partnerships, Kairav Engineer, executive director at Astral, said, "We are thrilled to extend our association with these esteemed teams for the 2024 season. Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of millions of Indians, and these partnerships provide us with a unique platform to engage with our diverse target audience across the country. At its core, Astral is a dynamic and reliable brand, and we wanted these attributes to be reflected in our associations and partnerships."
Astral Pipes' collaboration with these teams amplifies its brand presence and facilitates deeper engagement with fans from different regions and demographics. Astral Pipes aims to strengthen its bond with consumers and reinforce its position as a brand synonymous with trust and quality.