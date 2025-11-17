At 25, Kotak Life sharpens its digital game & deepens Tier-2/3 outreach

Kotak Life Insurance completes 25 years in the industry, and the company is using the milestone to underline a strategic shift towards sharper digital marketing, platform partnerships, and deeper outreach in smaller towns.

Digital-first approach, with GenAI now tied to business goals

Ashish Nair, chief marketing officer & head – customer value management and health tech, says Kotak Life has “effectively become a digital-first marketer,” given the fragmentation of today’s media landscape. Consumer behaviour determines the layering of OTT, connected TV, news, auto, and e-commerce platforms, with social media remaining the strongest funnel across cohorts.

But he admits digital is no longer straightforward. “You have CTV scaling rapidly, OTT changing formats, and social platforms multiplying. Navigating this environment is today one of the biggest challenges for marketers,” he says.

The company’s GenAI use has also moved beyond experimentation. Kotak uses AI to personalise renewal reminders featuring Rajkummar Rao, create advisor sales videos from a single photo and voice recording, and customise mailers using behavioural data. Machine learning models now assist teams by predicting next-best products across cross-sell and underwriting journeys.

Partnerships with KBC and cricket to drive cultural relevance

To keep the brand culturally grounded, Kotak Life has partnered with Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is also in its 25th year. The insurer sponsors the Audience Poll lifeline – an association Nair says works because both the show and life insurance represent “a nudge that helps you move forward when you’re stuck.”

Cricket remains another big lever. The brand plans to revive its association with Royal Challengers Bengaluru closer to the next IPL season, with Nair emphasising that partnerships are chosen only when they naturally extend the brand's narrative.

“It’s not a media shopping list. The story decides the platform, not the other way around,” he says.

The RCB association runs till December, after which both parties will evaluate the next steps.

Government schemes: Kotak as a lead generator in smaller towns

Beyond brand-building, Kotak Life is involved in industry-wide initiatives aimed at boosting insurance penetration in smaller markets. Under IRDAI’s district-level allocation model, the company oversees awareness in select districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducheery and functions as the lead generator for government-backed programmes.

This includes on-ground education around Bima Vistaar, Bima Vaahak and Bima Sugam, part of the regulator’s broader Bima Trinity framework.

Nair says these efforts are gradually shifting perceptions in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, where consumers are beginning to understand insurance as more than just term plans. “The understanding of savings, child and retirement products is improving. Awareness is definitely rising,” he says.

While the company is extending its 25-year celebrations through the year, Nair clarifies that life insurance isn’t a festival-driven category. Instead, Kotak relies on cultural moments- cricket, marquee shows, and contextual cues- rather than festive bursts. The new brand film, featuring Rao, is part of this larger narrative push, continuing into the coming months.

Younger audiences show interest- but hesitate to convert

Nair acknowledges a shift in younger cohorts showing greater interest in life insurance but not converting as consistently. “A recent report said young people find life insurance very relevant, but they hesitate because they see it as costly or misaligned with their immediate priorities. Instant gratification plays a role,” he said.

Another barrier is the expectation of added value beyond the product. To address this, Kotak Life integrates its HappyU wellness ecosystem—which includes fitness tools, teleconsultations, emergency services, recreational offerings, and gym memberships—with its insurance products.

“We are not only selling a policy. You buy into an ecosystem,” he notes. The company is also trying to reframe cost perceptions by breaking down premium amounts into relatable everyday expenses.

Kotak Life plans to maintain a strong communication thrust on protection and term insurance. Nair added that annuity products will also be a focus area.

“By 2030, India will have nearly 20 crore people in the retirement age bracket. That’s a key segment with growing needs.”

Influencers have also emerged as a critical part of the company’s strategy, especially for Gen Z. Kotak Life runs an always-on influencer programme with weekly creator content and uses a mix of mega, macro and regional influencers, alongside finance creators like Rachna Ranade.

AI-based segmentation helps the company map influencers to six customer cohorts ranging from young and aspirational to elite.