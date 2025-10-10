Audience no longer passive spectators of live sports; they’re part of storytelling: Siddharth Sharma

At FICCI Frames 2025, Siddharth Sharma, head – Viewership & Monetisation Initiatives, Sports at JioStar, spoke on a panel titled “Cricketainment and Beyond – The Power of Live that Fuels M&E”. Sharma discussed how live sports, broadcast, and technology are converging to drive the next phase of growth in India’s media and entertainment industry.

Tracing the evolution of sports broadcasting — from the radio era to hyper-personalised digital ecosystems — Sharma reflected on how the relationship between live sports and broadcast has always been symbiotic.

“From the days when people crowded around a single TV set in 1983 to now, when every fan can curate their own viewing experience, the evolution has been extraordinary,” he said. “Viewers today decide how, when, and where they watch, and that empowerment is transforming the very definition of fandom.”

He emphasised how AI, data analytics, and interactivity are reshaping fan experiences through multilingual commentary, alternate camera angles, and second-screen engagement. “Audiences are no longer passive spectators; they’re part of the storytelling. That is the true power of live,” Sharma noted.

Drawing from JioStar’s experience with indigenous sports, Sharma spoke passionately about kabaddi, calling it a benchmark for how traditional games can be reinvented for modern audiences. “Kabaddi is very close to my heart and I speak from the heart when I speak about it with a lot of fondness,” he said. Sharma credited effective marketing, structured broadcast strategy, and federation support for the sport’s transformation into India’s second-most-watched sport.

He highlighted how subtle innovations — from rule tweaks like the 30-second raid to visual enhancements such as redesigned mats — helped elevate kabaddi’s appeal while preserving its authenticity. “We tweaked the rules to add drama… and gave pride to the players. People watch sport when they see competition of a particular level, and there, you find the audiences,” he said.

Sharma concluded by noting that as India continues to innovate at the crossroads of live sports, technology, and entertainment, broadcast will remain the engine fueling the country’s expanding sports economy.