Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration becomes a brand bonanza

As the nation witnesses the official consecration of the Ram Temple, brands are seizing the opportunity to connect with the influx of visitors expected in the city. Foods and beverage brands are not only increasing supplies but also launching on-ground marketing campaigns to tap into the surge in footfall.
The streets of Ayodhya, as well as the highways linking major Uttar Pradesh cities like Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi, are witnessing a transformation. Roadside shops and dhabas are adorned with coolers, signboards, and vending machines proudly showcasing branded products.
As devotees gather for the consecration of the temple, here are some of the brands that do not want to miss out.
Coca-Cola's temple-themed twist
Coca-Cola, in a nod to the temple theme, has replaced its trademark red branding with brown colours. The company has strategically placed 50 vending machines, with discussions underway for an additional 50, offering a refreshing touch to the pilgrims.
Dabur's Hajmola experience
Dabur has partnered with dhabas on the highways leading to Ayodhya, transforming them with Hajmola props. Sampling and branding activities, along with stalls and experience zones at Tulsi Udyan, aim to provide pilgrims with a taste of Dabur's products, from hair oil to tea.
The brand has also partnered with Rediffusion Design Studio to create a CGI/VFX digital video for Dabur Gulabari to celebrate Pushp Varsha at Ayodhya.
Reliance Consumer Products' market penetration
Reliance Consumer Products, the FMCG vertical of Reliance Retail, is intensifying its presence in Uttar Pradesh. Brands like Independence bottled water, Campa fizzy drinks, and snacking brand Alan’s Bugles are set to move deeper into the local market.
ITC scents up the scene
ITC’s Mangaldeep is going to spread its fragrance in Ayodhya to create a 'Khushboo Path'. The Agarbatti brand from the house of ITC has joined hands with the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra to implement various initiatives in honour of the proud occasion - Nutan Vigrah Pran Prathisthra of Shri Ram Lallaji.
As part of the association Mangaldeep has donated its flagship dhoop, the "Mangaldeep 3 in 1 Dhoop," for a duration of six months from the Temple's opening date.
Fortune's on-ground activities
Adani Wilmar's Fortune brand is curating a series of on-ground activities, including gate branding, hoardings, shopboards, and kiosks. These initiatives are designed to captivate the attention of the large congregation of devotees expected in Ayodhya.
Parle Products is all for sampling
The brand has significantly increased distribution for biscuits, confectionery and snacks across touch-points. Not just in Ayodhya, but even in nearby towns and cities. The company is also sampling brands across its portfolio.
Bisleri's bottled water boost
Bisleri, the bottled water brand, is boosting supplies along all road routes to Ayodhya and key consumption centres within the city. The company is also gearing up to open a new plant in Ayodhya in the coming months to meet the increased demand.
Bisleri Greener Promise, the sustainability arm of Bisleri International, is also taking a step towards fostering sustainable living in Ayodhya. Collaborating with local authorities, Bisleri will place over 200 bins for plastic recycling across a 5-kilometre stretch around the iconic Ayodhya Ram Mandir.
GRM Foodkraft's expansion plans
GRM Foodkraft is responding to the growing demand by planning to set up an Atta processing unit with a daily capacity of 200 metric tonnes near Ayodhya. The brand is also enhancing its distribution network for 10X Shakti Atta to serve the city and surrounding areas better.