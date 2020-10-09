Baba Ka Dhaba Pepsified, gets a full Pepsi makeover

Apart from the Pepsi branding, the stall also got a new beverage cooler along with free stocks of PepsiCo beverages.
In a rather unique trick of taking moment marketing offline, Pepsi went ahead and branded viral Delhi street food stall Baba Ka Dhaba. The ‘Dhaba’ is actually a food stall run by an elderly couple near Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. The couple’s business was severely affected by the lockdown and the COVID pandemic.
The 'Dhaba' and its state of affairs went viral on social media after Gaurav Wasan, a Delhi based food blogger/journalist posted their video on his social channels like Instagram, Facebook, etc. Apart from Pepsi dealer board and POS material, Pepsico also gifted at beverage cooler along with free stocks of PepsiCo beverages. The company also sent rations for Baba's stall and his home.
Earlier, Zomato announced that it had listed the ‘Dhaba’ on the online food ordering platform further urging netizens to highlight similar cases from their neighbourhood.