BalleBaazi rebranded as SportsBaazi

Watch and play is an innovative concept where fans get to not only watch their favorite sports, but also actively participate in them through live skill games. It's an immersive experience that brings fans closer to the thrill of live sports and encourages them to test their knowledge about the sport and player dynamics. The screen flashes questions about how they foresee the next over/set panning out and anticipate the player's performance by being cognizant of variables like the opponent and conditions in mind.