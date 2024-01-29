Bank of Baroda introduces rebranded corporate identity: BOBCARD Limited

It is designed to empower individuals from diverse demographics.
BOB Financial Solutions Limited (BFSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, has unveiled its new corporate identity – BOBCARD Limited. The rebranding effort is enhanced by the unveiling of a dynamic logo, aligned with the statement "Credit Reimagined".
Shailendra Singh, MD and CEO, BOBCARD Limited, states, "Today marks a pivotal moment in our journey as we unveil our refreshed brand identity. The strategic rebranding not only embodies adaptability but positions BOBCARD as a forward-thinking financial partner. At the heart of this transformation is our enduring commitment to elevate financial experiences and empower our community."
The contemporary identity is designed to empower individuals from diverse demographics, offering them the tools to pursue their aspirations without the weight of financial worries.
The logo is designed using a single-colour vermillion palette that has been carefully selected to complement a distinct representation of hope and energy.