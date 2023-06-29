Barbie: The movie rides big on brand collabs and merchandising ahead of release

A look at the movie’s unusual and ‘extra’ marketing efforts
As the release of Barbie-the movie is getting closer, Mattel and the makers of the film are going all out to promote the film. The marketing of the movie is being positioned as ‘extra’ to suit the vibe of the film which is based on the lives of Barbie and Ken in the all pink barbie land.
The marketing of the film is largely relying on licensing deals, merchandising and brand collaborations.
A look at some of the promotional stunts of the movie that have stood out:-
Collaboration with Airbnb- Airbnb has listed an all pink mansion in Malibu on its website and fans can actually rent the Malibu Barbie dream house. Audiences could request a booking for two individuals one-night stays for up to two guests. The selected winners will be allowed to stay at the pink mansion in Malibu on July 21 and July 22, free of charge.
Collaboration with Xbox- Mattel and X-box collaborated for an exclusive Forza Horizon 5 in-game content collaboration that includes the first ever Xbox Barbie dolls, and a custom Xbox hardware. Barbie’s iconic pink car is being offered as a racing car in the game. The team has also come up with interchangeable SCUF Instinct Custom Controller faceplates (Consoles) designed after Barbie and Ken’s outfits. They are also giving away an Xbox Series S that has been built into the glamorous Barbie DreamHouse.
Collaboration with Aldo- Aldo and Barbie collaborated to launch a limited-edition range featuring crystal-embellished heels, sneakers, bags and jewelry inspired by Barbie. The limited-edition Aldo x Barbie collection includes 90s inspired footwear, bags and jewelry in powder pink, bold fuschia rosé hues.
Other than these, the movie is being promoted through on-ground activations, content marketing and innovative OOH spots. Mattel has further collaborated with brands such as Forever21, HotWheels and NYX Cosmetics to promote the movie.
A twitter user recently highlighted the movie’s promotional activities in a thread:
Prior to this, Mattel had launched its selfie filters that went viral on social media. The filter was first used to reveal the actors in the film, however later on the filters would allow fans to take pictures with virtual accessories and backgrounds inspired by the movie. They further collaborated with a number of influencers and celebrities to promote the filters.