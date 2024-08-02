Bhuvan Bam partners with Zomato for 'Friendship Ki Band' campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Bhuvan Bam, content creator and actor has partnered with Zomato, food ordering platform, for a Friendship Day in-app campaign. The campaign, titled Friendship Ki Band. The campaign is designed to add a fun twist to the Friendship Day celebrations.
The campaign allows users to create entertaining videos for their friends, highlighting the quirks and traits that make their friendships special. The campaign cleverly plays on the dual meaning of band, indicating the friendships band that people exchange and the Hindi slang for "roasting”.
Create a Personalised Video: After selecting a friend type, users can enter their friend's name to generate a unique, humorous video. Each video features Bhuvan Bam's signature comedic style, delivering a playful roast tailored to the selected personality type.
Share and Celebrate: Once the video is created, users can easily share it with their friends.
Speaking about the campaign, Bhuvan said, “ Friendship is all about celebrating the quirks and bonds we share with each other. With 'Friendship Ki Band,' we're adding a fun twist to these bonds by playfully roasting our friends in a way only friends can. I'm excited to partner with Zomato for this campaign, as it brings together food, fun, and friendship in a unique and entertaining way."