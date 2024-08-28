Biba India ramps up festive adex, signs Kriti Sanon as first celebrity face

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
MD Siddharath Bindra expects strong demand in the festive season.
As the festive season approaches, ethnic wear brands across India are gearing up for one of the most anticipated periods in the retail calendar. Among them, Biba India, a household name in the Indian ethnic wear market, is making bold moves to capture consumer attention.
The nearly three-decade-old brand has onboarded its very first brand ambassador—Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon. According to Siddharth Bindra, managing director of Biba, this move is aimed at attracting newer and younger women to the brand while connecting with its existing consumers.
“The apparel sector has faced a challenging environment over the last two seasons, but we believe that the upcoming Diwali season will be different. We are hoping for a strong revival this Diwali and want to be extra aggressive in our marketing from that point of view.”
“ Sure we haven’t done celebrity endorsements before but the brand is well positioned to actually move in that direction. The new brand message that we are sending out today is of being rooted in tradition, yet being a very modern brand- this is something that I think Kriti Sanon personifies extremely well,” he says.
With the upcoming festive season, Biba is increasing its marketing spend, a decision Bindra says is driven by the company’s optimism for a strong market revival. “The apparel sector has faced a challenging environment over the last two seasons, but we believe that the upcoming Diwali season will be different. We are hoping for a strong revival this Diwali and want to be extra aggressive in our marketing from that point of view,” he adds.
“We have multiple campaigns planned for the September to December period,” Bindra shares. “We will be showcasing the new film across digital channels and movie theatres, and will also use outdoor and print media. Digital will continue to be a strong platform where we will discuss it.”
He further states that its 370 retail stores across the country, with an annual footfall of 50 lakh on average, also act as a very important medium for advertising, adds Bindra.
Unlike other countries where most people wear traditional clothing only on certain occasions, India is unique. Salwar-kameez, sarees, and kurtis are part of daily wear for women and are also widely accepted in professional environments. Embellished and embroidered ethnic clothing is reserved for festivals and weddings. This means that the demand for ethnic clothing in the country is substantial.
According to research conducted by Technavio, a leading market research company, the ethnic wear market in India reached Rs 1,55,123.80 crore as of 2023 and is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. This growth can be attributed to various factors, such as a growing middle class, rising disposable income, and an increasing preference for traditional clothing.
In the past 15-20 years, many branded Indian apparel brands have entered the market. Libas, FabIndia, W for Women, Anita Dongre, and Auriela are some of the current leading brands in the space.
Speaking about the increasing competition, Bindra adds, “The market is large and continues to grow, which attracts more brands into this category. However, Biba has been leading the category for nearly three decades.”
"We constantly listen to our consumers and stay ahead of the curve in fashion and product offering."
What sets Biba apart, according to Bindra, is the brand’s ability to evolve with consumer preferences while staying true to its roots. “We were the first to introduce Anarkali lehengas, asymmetricals, dresses, and ethnic tops into this category. We constantly listen to our consumers and stay ahead of the curve in fashion and product offerings,” he explains.
Biba’s product portfolio is as diverse as its consumer base, catering to women across all age groups—from college-going young women to homemakers and even senior citizens. Bindra emphasises that this wide appeal is a testament to the brand’s versatility. “Biba is one of the rare brands where the grandmother, mother, and daughter can all come and shop for fashion.”
While the brand has a strong recall for everyday, office wear, and formal ethnic wear, its newer collections are focused on weddings and festive wear. “We're now able to dress people for evening occasions, parties, shaadis, and sangeets. Festivities and weddings in India are only getting bigger, and there is a lot of demand. I think this segment will continue to grow and evolve,” he says.
For Biba, offline stores continue to be a major revenue driver. “While 60-70% of our revenue comes from our offline retail stores, we are seeing an equal demand on e-commerce platforms,” Bindra states. This dual-channel strategy allows Biba to reach a broader audience on both ends of the spectrum.
Despite the challenges posed by a competitive market and recent economic slowdowns, Biba India remains optimistic. In FY 2022-2023, it recorded its highest-ever turnover of Rs 872.14 crores, with a growth of 38% compared to the previous year. Operating profits stood at Rs 205.74 crores, and profit after tax was Rs 57.74 crores, up from Rs 14 crores in the last financial year.
The company also added 64 new stores in the same year. According to reports, it plans to expand into the US, Singapore, and Malaysia markets. It already operates in the UAE, Canada, Nepal, and Bangladesh internationally.
Speaking about its expectations for this year, Bindra says he is confident that the festive season will mark a turning point for the apparel sector. “I am definitely optimistic and expect the apparel demand to bounce back this festive season,” he asserts.