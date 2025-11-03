BIG FM launches AI-led ‘BIG Ramayana’ for Gen Z

BIG FM has introduced ‘BIG Ramayana’, an audio-video series that recounts the epic through short-form reels, radio audio drama, podcast episodes, celebrity capsules, RJ specials and trivia. Actor Saurabh Raaj Jain narrates the series. The first episode premiered on October 20, 2025, alongside a ‘BIG Ramayana’ anthem.

Advertisment

Positioned for younger, social-first audiences, the initiative uses AI-generated reels and a multi-platform rollout. Episodes will stream on BIG FM’s social channels and air Monday–Friday at 8 am, with a repeat at 9 pm; the show is also available on Spotify, JioSaavn, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Prime Music, Gaana and other platforms.

Sunil Kumaran, CEO, BIG FM, said: “At BIG FM, our audience has always been at the heart of every innovation we undertake. As a network, deep-rooted storytelling remains our top priority; it not only enables us to deliver creative, meaningful content but also opens multiple solution-based opportunities for our clients. BIG Ramayana embodies our belief in how impactful storytelling can truly be when tradition meets innovation. This first ever initiative strengthens our commitment to pushing creative boundaries and delivering meaningful, tech-driven experiences that connect deeply with our listeners.”

Atul Razdan, chief marketing & product officer, BIG FM, said: “At BIG FM, we’ve always strived to create contemporary formats that resonate with today’s audiences while staying rooted in our core philosophy of ‘Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho.’ With BIG Ramayana, an industry-first AI-driven storytelling experience, we aim to help Gen Z connect with and rediscover the magnificence of our timeless tales in a format that truly resonates with today’s generation.”