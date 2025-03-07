Birla Opus opens its first paint studio in Gurugram, eyes expansion to 10 cities

Envision the joy of seeing the colour of your beloved childhood mug seamlessly blend with the walls of your room. The new Gurugram paint studio of Birla Opus, a brand from Grasim Industries, an Aditya Birla Group company, unlocks a world of bespoke paint possibilities.

The studio is both company-owned and company-operated (CoCo), setting Birla Opus apart from other significant competitors in the Indian paint industry, which primarily utilise franchise and dealer-based models.

The brand is set to open additional experience centres in New Delhi, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Surat, with a focus on experiential retail in the coming months.

Speaking at the launch ceremony in Gurugram, Rakshit Hargave, CEO of Birla Opus, outlined the brand's efforts to develop a comprehensive end-to-end experience for consumers. “If a customer brings any colour sample to the studio, we can match it with our colour sensor, mix the shade in the machine, and provide a sample to take home,” he said.

The brand has introduced a paint mixer experience, which is usually located at the back in most stores. Hargave asserted that traditionally, consumers are not privy to the mixing process; however, they genuinely appreciate observing the colours being blended in the tinting machine.

Enhancing the retail experience

The studio offers over 2,400 shades, including more than 200 Indian-themed options, aiming to establish itself as a central resource for consumers, architects, designers, and contractors. Architects and designers can utilise these stores as meeting spaces, enabling them to present options and foster a more comprehensive design consultation experience.

“Traditionally, architects and designers have had limited conversations about paint with their clients, often restricted to shade cards and brand recommendations. With the introduction of Birla Opus' paint studios, these professionals now have a space to engage with clients, discuss design possibilities, and explore a wider range of colors and finishes,” Hargave added.

Marketing mix strategy

Speaking of advertising, he said the brand began advertising during the ICC T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup last year as a co-powered sponsor and is now capitalising on the Champions Trophy 2025. The decorative paint brand employs a diverse media mix strategy that encompasses both on-air and on-ground activations.

The brand has held exhibitions in more than 136 cities to engage dealers, contractors, and consumers, allowing them to explore the complete product range.

These sessions highlight the differences between Birla Opus products and those of competitors, emphasising important factors such as durability, viscosity, finish, and ease of application. The goal is to raise awareness, enhance engagement, and strengthen trust in the brand's offerings.

Recognising the need to reach smaller towns and villages, Birla Opus has deployed a fleet of buses transformed into mobile exhibition halls.

These buses are equipped with key product displays and interactive elements, bringing the brand experience directly to local markets. The buses are stationed in key areas, where dealers and contractors can explore the product range, attend demonstrations, and receive expert guidance.

This initiative allows the brand to reach audiences in regions where large-scale exhibitions may not be feasible.

Investment and returns

Speaking to afaqs! in October last year, Hargave outlined Birla Opus' goal of securing the No. 2 position in the paints category—profitably—within a three-year timeframe.

As part of this strategy, the company is making investments in expanding its retail footprint. For instance, the studio in Gurugram is a 1,500- 2000 sq ft store with an investment of approximately Rs 60 lakh, underscoring the brand’s commitment to strengthening its market presence.

“We are already present in close to 6,000 towns,” Hargave said, emphasising the company’s ambitious goal of reaching 50,000 dealers by the end of the year. This expansion is driven by a structured dealer outreach programme, franchise models, and increased engagement initiatives.

In discussing the company’s approach, he said, “The focus is not solely on numbers; it also emphasises building strong partnerships with dealers, ensuring they receive the right tools, training, and support to grow alongside us.”

Looking ahead

Birla Opus' expansion strategy focusses on a balanced approach, utilising company-owned stores for brand development while also expanding through franchise partners to achieve greater scale.

The initial focus is on Tier-1 cities because of their higher customer density; however, the brand recognises the potential for future experiential stores in smaller markets, specifically Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.