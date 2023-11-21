Black White Orange collaborates with Playboy in India

Playboy aims to broaden its presence in India by partnering with BWO for merchandise licensing.
BWO has entered into an arrangement with Playboy Enterprises International (Playboy), part of PLBY Group, a lifestyle brand to strategically develop and manage its merchandise licensing and collaboration programs in India, across a variety of categories including fashion and accessories, beauty and grooming, home, innerwear and shopping experiences.
Allison Kopcha, chief business development officer and licensing, Playboy, said, “It was clear to all of us at Playboy that BWO’s entrepreneurial and creative approach to licensing coupled with their solid understanding of the cool Gen-Z and Millennial audience driving India’s shopping growth, made them the perfect fit for our future business expansion in the market.”
The consumer landscape in India, like other markets, has shifted towards millennial and gen-z audiences embracing a lifestyle that celebrates personal freedom, self-expression and exploration - all values that align closely with Playboy. The Indian market today is dominated by consumers under the age of 35, who represent more than 65% of the country’s total population and are driving significant online shopping growth.
Mitali Desai, Co-founder & COO, Black White Orange added, “Leveraging Playboy’s unique assets such as the iconic Rabbit Head logo and its vast heritage archive assets will enable us to deliver a diverse range of Playboy-branded lifestyle products and incredible shopping experiences with strategic partners to target today’s younger audience seeking bold yet playful style in a way that only the iconic Playboy brand can.”
Playboy’s current portfolio of licensing partners in India includes Jay Jay and Kwality Restaurants, BluOrng, The Noble Sculptor, Balenzia, Daily Objects and Bonker’s Corner.