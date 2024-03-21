Blinkit poised to surpass Zomato by 2025: Deepinder Goyal forecasts quick-commerce surge

“For example, right now, we have a business plan competition going on inside the company, which will offer funds to a small team, which will disrupt the businesses that we’re in. This will lead to Zomato version 5 or Blinkit version 2. Blinkit is a part of Zomato version 4, and in one year, Blinkit would be bigger than Zomato. So, I don’t know for how long Zomato will have its relevance,” he added.