Blinkit poised to surpass Zomato by 2025: Deepinder Goyal forecasts quick-commerce surge

The founder and CEO of Zomato predicts that this might lead to the development of Zomato version 5 or Blinkit version 2.
With the country's embrace of digital commerce, the competition between e-commerce and q-commerce is heating up. While e-commerce boasts a strong foothold and a large user base, q-commerce stands out for its unparalleled speed and efficiency.
Many startup brands showcased on reality programmes like Shark Tank are also innovatively leveraging q-commerce platforms to expand their market reach and boost sales.
Stating the growth about the same, Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato, a food delivery service platform, said that Blinkit, a quick-commerce platform acquired by Zomato, will surpass the company in size within the next year.
He shared this insight during the three-day Startup Mahakumbh event held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on Monday, March 18, 2024.
“For us, it’s all about how we disrupt our own businesses,” Goyal said in a conversation with Sanjeev Bikhchandani, co-founder and vice-chairman, Info Edge India, the parent company of naukri.com, jeevansathi.com, and 99acres.com and also one of Zomato’s board of directors.
“For example, right now, we have a business plan competition going on inside the company, which will offer funds to a small team, which will disrupt the businesses that we’re in. This will lead to Zomato version 5 or Blinkit version 2. Blinkit is a part of Zomato version 4, and in one year, Blinkit would be bigger than Zomato. So, I don’t know for how long Zomato will have its relevance,” he added.
Zomato acquired Blinkit in 2022 through an all-stock transaction valued at $570 million. The quick-commerce company was established by Albinder Dhindsa as Grofers, an online grocery delivery startup, with backing from Tiger Global, SoftBank, and Sequoia Capital India (now Peak XV Partners).
Blinkit started by offering groceries delivered within 8-20 minutes, but it has since expanded its offerings to include a wide range of products. From home appliances, beauty items, toys, and books to health and wellness products, tech gadgets, and even printout services, Blinkit now caters to diverse needs.
Currently, this quick commerce service is available across 27 cities such as Ahmedabad, Agra, Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Kanpur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Ludhiana, Meerut, Mohali, Mumbai, Mysuru, Nagpur, Nashik, Noida, Panchkula, Pune, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Vadodara, Visakhapatnam, and Zirakpur.
The increasing urban population and disposable incomes in India have created a significant demand for convenient, on-demand shopping solutions. Q-commerce platforms have capitalised on this trend by consistently providing instant product deliveries within a timeframe of 8 to 20 minutes, resonating particularly well with their target audience: the gen Zs and millennials living in metropolitan areas.
Redseer Strategic Consultancy, a strategic advisory organisation, forecasts that q-commerce, currently valued at $2.8 billion in the market, is positioned to emerge as a disruptive force, reshaping the retail industry. It also said that the q-commerce market is expected to reach almost $5.5 billion by 2025.
According to the company, the primary drivers behind the rapid growth of q-commerce in India and the diverse array of opportunities it offers can be summarised as follows:
Q-commerce maintained its momentum gained during the COVID period from 2019 to 2022, achieving 77% growth in gross merchandise value (GMV) last year.
Q-commerce's consistent delivery of its promise and minimal disruptions in consumer experience prompted a shift in planned e-commerce expenditures towards q-commerce. Gen Zs and millennials in cities like Bangalore, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai led this trend. Additionally, existing users strengthened their instant purchase habits, increasing spending on q-commerce platforms.
Q-commerce platforms understand their customer's buying habits and customise their offerings accordingly. Leading platforms saw record sales on days like the Cricket World Cup Final, New Year's Eve, and Valentine's Day. They ensured the availability of relevant items, such as India team jerseys for the CWC final and roses for Valentine's Day, alongside running event promotions.
Q-commerce platforms made significant progress towards profitability last year, alongside their rapid growth. This includes increasing the average order value through expanding beyond groceries and focussing on high-priced items, optimising the use of dark stores, boosting ad revenues by reaching high-spending consumers effectively, and earning more commissions as their buying power grows with scale.
Quick commerce has about one-third of the monthly users compared to online food delivery and one-fourth compared to online mobility. This means there is room for growth, especially because many consumers use all these services. It is also likely to sustain 40-45% growth for the next three years.
The quick-commerce platforms are positioned to change how Indians shop, offering quick satisfaction and convenience. This creates significant investment and growth opportunities for industry players.