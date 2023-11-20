Blue Dart and India Post join hands

With this collaboration, Blue Dart introduces automated digital parcel lockers at selected post offices, offering customers an additional delivery method.
Blue Dart Express has announced a partnership with India Post to launch automated digital parcel lockers. This innovation allows consignees to conveniently retrieve their shipments from digital parcel lockers, ending the need for personal receipts or signing for a package.
These lockers will keep the contents secure and easily accessible. When the recipient needs to retrieve a package from the locker, they can simply enter the assigned code and open the locker. Additionally, deliveries can be collected at any time and only authorised personnel can access the packages.
Blue Dart has teamed up with Podrones, a last-mile technology and parcel locker company to power this initiative.
On the partnership, Amitabh Singh, postmaster general, mails and BD, Maharashtra Circle, says, "Fusing Forces, India Post's Smart Parcel delivery system (ANVIT) teams up with Blue Dart's expertise to harness the potential of smart parcel technology for redefining the landscape of efficient and reliable logistics solutions."
Balfour Manuel, managing director, Blue Dart, adds, "Blue Dart has maintained a long-standing strategic business relationship with India Post. This transformative partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to exceptional customer service, providing customers the option to collect packages at their convenience. This initiative demonstrates our commitment to revolutionize hyper-connected city logistics, enhancing last-mile delivery efficiency while ensuring a reliable and secure experience for our customers in an increasingly digital and on-demand world.”