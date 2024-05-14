Bombay Shaving Company releases a new Barbershop Podcast episode ft. Piyush Pandey

In his closing remarks, Piyush Pandey emphasises the value of learning from the younger generation. Reflecting on his experience playing in the Kanga League in Bombay during the monsoon, where he once faced Sunil Gavaskar, Pandey recalls a saying: ‘Don't think too much about the wicket, otherwise you will be half out before you start batting’.' Addressing the youth directly, he encourages them with a simple yet powerful message: 'If you have the urge to bat, don't hesitate. Take your stance and swing without fear'.