Bombay Shaving Company releases a new Barbershop Podcast episode ft. Piyush Pandey

Piyush shares secrets for campaigns for Dairy Milk, Vodafone, Fewikwik, and taglines, offering insights into storytelling and brand building.
In the latest episode of "The Barbershop with Shantanu," the podcast host, Shantanu Deshpande (founder of Bombay Shaving Company) welcomes Piyush Pandey. The exclusive conversation between the two covered a range of topics, including Pandey’s personal and professional life experiences, how he learned advertising, the ad campaigns, and his optimistic outlook on the advertising industry.
During the podcast, Piyush Pandey, the creative genius behind some advertisements, shared insightful anecdotes and lessons from his life. He also emphasised on his journey to becoming the Ad man of India and the evolution of advertising.
From the ads for Dairy Milk, Vodafone, Fewikwik to taglines such as “Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai," Piyush takes everyone on a journey through his career, offering valuable insights into the art of storytelling and brand building. Whether one is an aspiring marketer or simply curious about the magic behind India's biggest ads, this episode is sure to inspire and captivate.
‘The Barbershop with Shantanu’ continues to bring exclusive conversations with some personalities from various fields and provides insights into their personal and professional lives. Follow The Barbershop with Shantanu on Instagram and YouTube for updates and upcoming episodes.
In his closing remarks, Piyush Pandey emphasises the value of learning from the younger generation. Reflecting on his experience playing in the Kanga League in Bombay during the monsoon, where he once faced Sunil Gavaskar, Pandey recalls a saying: ‘Don't think too much about the wicket, otherwise you will be half out before you start batting’.' Addressing the youth directly, he encourages them with a simple yet powerful message: 'If you have the urge to bat, don't hesitate. Take your stance and swing without fear'.