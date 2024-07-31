Brand loyalty is under threat; how to keep it intact?

Rathi of Godrej Appliances said that while an appliance brand might fare better than other brands in terms of brand loyalty if the customer has had a good experience, it is important to remember that a customer returns to replace a product after a long period of time. During this time, the market may have changed, and the customer themselves would have new priorities and requirements. “Loyalty will give an appliance brand a position in the consideration set when the customer is looking for a new product to buy,” she said. And it is for these reasons Rathi said customer experience and loyalty go hand-in-hand.