Brand placements in SRK's 'Jawan': Did Zomato, Asian Paints, Godrej, and more get noticed?

Among the integrated brands in ‘Jawan’, Asian Paints is the most visible, due to its frequent appearances throughout the film. The brand name is painted over the roof of the metro station, it is on a billboard on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, a tabletop ad and even an L-Band ad on a news channel. However, Anthwal highlights that excessive exposure carries its own set of risks, cautioning, "If the audience gets affected negatively, that is the sign of a bad deal for the film, as the over-placement has compromised the Integrity of the film."