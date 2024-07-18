Brand positioning: A relic of the past or future necessity?

“We all are in a situation where it is a seesaw balance to keep the lights on, get daily revenue, and keep return on ad spend (ROAS) in check. And for this, I need to let those chatters happen. I cannot control an influencer narrative beyond a certain point. Nowadays, I have made peace with the fact that I cannot control the narrative as a Dove team, for example, may be able to do or any other iconic brand. So, define your guard rails, and be okay with a little bit of give and take. It is a good thing that people are reaching out as it shows that they are curious about my brand,” he conveyed.