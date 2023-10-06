Britannia Good Day introduces a cleft on its ridges in new limited-edition packs

Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer, Britannia Industries Limited said, “About two years ago, we went from including a single smile to multiple smiles across our entire Good Day cookies’ lineup. This World Smile Day, we took a step further by including another lovely smile as we wanted to embrace the smiles of children born with cleft conditions on our cookies. This initiative highlights our commitment towards inclusivity, making every smile, regardless of its unique form, an integral part of the Britannia Good Day family.”