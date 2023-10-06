Britannia Good Day introduces a cleft on its ridges in new limited-edition packs

It is a bid to embrace inclusivity for World Smile Day.
India grapples with one of the highest incidents of cleft lip births worldwide, with roughly 35,000 children being born with this condition annually.
Clefts, which involve a gap in the upper lip and/or the roof of the mouth (palate), are a prevalent birth condition seen across all socio-economic backgrounds.
Britannia Good Day, in a bid to embrace inclusivity for World Smile Day, has created limited-edition packs, each adorned with a cookie featuring a cleft smile semblance.
The idea of this endeavour is to ignite a widespread consciousness about cleft lip and palate and, even more significantly, to spark a global recognition of the importance of inclusivity for children with facial difference
A print ad in The Times of India also appeared on October 6, 2023.
Over six crore packs will be manufactured in Britannia’s manufacturing plant at Ranjangaon. They will be made available for two months across Maharashtra and Gujarat, two of the largest markets for the brand.
Consumers are also offered to make a meaningful contribution voluntarily to Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focused organisation and an NGO collaborator of Britannia Good Day.
Within each of these limited-edition packs resides a QR code, which, when scanned, empowers consumers with information that frequently surrounds cleft conditions on a microsite.
Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer, Britannia Industries Limited said, “About two years ago, we went from including a single smile to multiple smiles across our entire Good Day cookies’ lineup. This World Smile Day, we took a step further by including another lovely smile as we wanted to embrace the smiles of children born with cleft conditions on our cookies. This initiative highlights our commitment towards inclusivity, making every smile, regardless of its unique form, an integral part of the Britannia Good Day family.”
“Through our partnership with Smile Train, we aspire to convey a message of acceptance and unity, inviting all to savour the taste of inclusivity, debunk myths, and stand with us in forging a more inclusive world, where every smile is equally cherished," he added.
Prasoon Joshi, CEO and chief creative officer, McCann Worldgroup India, said, “A smile is a universal symbol of joy. Changing an iconic product to draw attention to vulnerable children born with a cleft palate is a sensitive and valued initiative. The Britannia Good Day Cleft Cookie has brought pride and acceptance to smiles of every kind. We at McCann India with Britannia feel fortunate to have played a nuanced and meaningful role in making the world more joyful and inclusive."