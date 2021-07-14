Burger King India launches Stunner Menu starting at Rs 50 

It is available every day, every hour, in every Burger King India restaurant.
Burger King India has decided it’s time for a new menu. And, how do you get folks to try the new stuff? Get them to spin a wheel of fortune, of course.
It’s a “no terms & conditions” menu, which is available every day, every hour, in every Burger King India restaurant.
The Stunner Menu includes vegetarian and egg products, like the new Tikki Twist, new Makhani Burst & King Egg Burgers, new Crispy Veg Wrap, new Peri Peri Rice Bowl and new Veg Crunchy Volcano, all at Rs 50 each.
The non-vegetarian menu includes Crispy Chicken & new Makhani Burst Burgers, new Crunchy Chicken Volcano, new Crispy Chicken & King Egg Wraps, all at Rs 70 each.
Kapil Grover, chief marketing officer at Burger King India, said, “The Stunner Menu was created with a thorough market research, keeping the current guest needs in mind. The guest expectation for ‘value for money’ is paramount in the current macros and our new Rs 50 Stunner Menu is designed to deliver the same.”
“We are especially excited about the fact that we have new product formats, as well as new flavours in this menu. We will continue to build the Stunner Menu in times to come, as it represents our strategic pillar of value leadership in the QSR industry.”