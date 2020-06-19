Burger King wants you to dance on TikTok and earn a $1 Whopper

You'll have to dance to the 'Whopper dance' soundtrack to be eligible for the $1 Whopper.
We're used to ordering a Whopper but now Burger King wants you to dance for it and if you do it right, you get the Whopper for just a dollar. Yes, the fast-food giant has partnered with TikTok, the short video app from ByteDance to create the #WhopperDance.
The rules of the promotion are:
1. Follow the Burger King official U.S. TikTok account.
2. Post a video on TikTok dancing to the official “Whopper Dance” soundtrack and using #WhopperDance.
3. For a Whopper Dance tutorial, please visit the following TikTok accounts:
Loren Gray - @LorenGray
Nathan Davis Jr. - @nathandavisjrndj
Avani Gregg - @avani
4. Users who complete this step will receive a direct message, within 48 hours of posting the video, with a unique code for the $1 Whopper ordered on TikTok.
Jorge Luiz R. Oliveira, Director, Media & Social Channels, Burger King Corporation said, "We are investing in our digital channels and are always looking for innovative ways to engage with guests. The BK North America team is constantly pushing into new territories and Whopper Dance on TikTok is one of these ideas," said in a press release carried by BusinessWire.
The promotion is valid from June 18 to 21.
It's not the first time when Burger King has got is fans to do something for a Whopper. Recently, the brand's Indian arm held a #BailMeOutBK contest-upload a picture of your cooking 'fails' with a humorous caption and stand to win a free Whopper.