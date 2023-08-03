Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk launches its new variant Silk Ganache

The origins of Ganache, the dessert that’s the inspiration for this latest launch, is believed to have roots in France around 1850s, when a French chef accidentally poured hot cream in a bowl of chocolate! But what really makes it special is its ability to transform any simple dessert into an unforgettable, irresistible masterpiece, making it a standout highlight. An experience we wanted to bring to our consumers and what could be better than blending it with our most premium offering, Silk, to offer yet another velvety smooth eat experience.