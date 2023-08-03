Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk launches its new variant Silk Ganache

The origins of Ganache, is believed to have roots in France around 1850s, when a French chef accidentally poured hot cream in a bowl of chocolate.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk, brings a ‘dessert-like’, decadently delicious, and perfectly balanced chocolate with the launch of its newest variant— Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Ganache.
The iconic creamy chocolate’s flirtation with cocoa brings the rich indulgence to life and is a real treat for all those looking for a more chocolatey feeling. To celebrate the launch, the brand also introduced a new digital film to highlight the experience of richer, deeper notes of the bar.
Perfectly embodying the rich yet playful experience of the Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Ganache, the film opens with two students in the classroom engaging in a flirty exchange. Soon, they meet each other after class for a supposed “French kiss.” As the excitement builds, she pulls out a Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Ganache, followed by shots of the couple enjoying the product, with the creamy indulgent chocolate spilling all over their faces- the iconic Silk eat experience. The film also shows the creaminess and smoothness of the chocolate, creating imagery of richness just like any luxurious dessert.
The digital film is available across all channels and will also be supported by other engaging activities across online and offline platforms.
Talking about the new campaign and launch, Nitin Saini, vice president, Marketing, Mondelez India, said, “Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk has always pushed the envelope by innovating to provide consumers with a richer and unique experience while keeping up with the evolving palates. With Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Ganache, we have married the richness of Cocoa and the sweetness of the beloved Dairy Milk Chocolate to provide a new eat experience of a luxurious French ganache. This is the 8th variant in our Silk portfolio which showcases the immense potential and demand within the category for newer and richer blends."
Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha, CCOs, Ogilvy India, added, “The unique aspect of dessert-like Silk Ganache is the gooey, creamy blend of melted chocolate and cream. Moreover, Ganache originates from France. Making the French connection come alive in the creative campaign, Feels like a French Kiss, was exciting. It matches the decadent taste of Silk Ganache with the innocent romance of Silk. Adding fresh charm to the campaign is the rendition of the iconic Silk song in French to compliment the launch film as it unfolds sweetly, much as rich flavours unfold with every bite of Silk Ganache.”
