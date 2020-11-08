Can Amul snag a piece of the halwai’s mithai in a COVID era Diwali?

“One would hope that cautiousness about health would send people reeling towards packaged sweets. But if you go by how people have been thronging the street food stalls all over the country, without a bother for the dangers of COVID, I suspect things will be different. I reckon that people are just fed up with too much caution and regulation, and come Diwali, they would give into carefree indulgence. Not wise or rational behaviour, but then, that’s what humans are - they do everything emotionally,” Kekre adds.