Can brands effectively Indianise the Black Friday Sale?

“For instance, Black Friday equals crazy deals. There is also a small but rapidly growing band of repatriated Indians and expatriates in the larger Indian cities; people who have experienced these days as retail events and can familiarise the concept in their social circles. Although the size of this market is small and affluent, it dictates the size of marketing budgets. For small marketing spends, digital is the best medium. Also, the market is limited to just a few catchments in the top towns of India rendering mass-media outreach inefficient.”